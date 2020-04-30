WWE News: Kevin Dunn Sells Shares of WWE Stock, Total Bellas Clips

Kevin Dunn has sold some of his shares of WWE stock according to a new SEC filing.

– Kevin Dunn has sold some of his shares of WWE stock according to a new SEC filing. According to the filing that WWE made, Dunn sold 33,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on Wednesday at a range of $45.14 to $46.03 per share for $1,500,180.

The filing notes that Dunn has 125,361 shares of company stock remaining.

