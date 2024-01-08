Kevin Kelly Praises AEW’s Signing Of Deonna Purrazzo & Serena Deeb’s Return

AEW has added to its women’s division with the signing of Deonna Purrazzo and the return of Serena Deeb, and Kevin Kelly is excited to see it. As reported, Purrazzo made her AEW debut on Dynamite while Deeb appeared on AEW Worlds End to tease her return soon. Kelly posted to his Twitter account to express how he’s looking forward to the division’s growth through the signings.

Kelly wrote:

“With the addition of Deonna Purrazzo and the return of Serena Deeb, the AEW Women’s Division has two of the most complete wrestlers in the industry. I am looking forward to calling their matches.”