Kevin Kelly Will Miss A Month of AEW Collision Soon, Update on Status in NJPW

Kevin Kelly now works for AEW, as he appeared on last Saturday’s Collision along with Nigel McGuinness. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he will still continue to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling. In fact, it’s because of his NJPW commitments that he will miss a month of Collision, as he will be in Japan for the G-1 Climax tournament.

He is also scheduled to be in Japan in October for the King of Pro Wrestling event, so he will likely miss Collision then as well. However, he will do his other work remotely, including events in September and the year-end tag team tournaments.

Kelly is the second NJPW announcer also working for Tony Khan, as Ian Riccaboni calls both ROH and New Japan Strong events.