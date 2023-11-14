Industry Names React to Kevin Kelly’s Departure from NJPW

In the wake of NJPW’s announcement that Kevin Kelly was no longer with the company, a series of industry names shared their thoughts and well wishes for Kelly in his new pursuits. Rocky Romero, Will Ospreay, Alex Zayne and many others offered statements of support which you can see below.

Kevin Kelly @realkevinkelly has been an incredible mentor to me. Thank you so much for all years of being the voice of Strong Style, and calling the most memorable NJPW moments. Very happy for him & his family and new opportunities!#ThankYouKevin https://t.co/8iTIgCz21n — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) November 14, 2023

Kevin is the man https://t.co/Sf6dI3X74M — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 14, 2023

A true gem. Thank you Kevin! — Alex Zayne – アレックス・ゼイン (@AlexZayneSauce) November 14, 2023

I wanted that one call with @realkevinkelly and I’m beyond disappointed that it couldn’t happen. But I’m eternally grateful for KK looking at the vast, wide landscape that is pro wrestling and trusting a 21 year old kid plucked from obscurity to carry on the legacy he created. ❤️… https://t.co/nSgprmHzsM — Walker Stewart (@VelvetVoiceWS) November 14, 2023

I will miss seeing @realkevinkelly at #NJPW shows. He was always encouraging, supporting and helping me along my broadcasting journey! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/hj1GuesA0o — Emily Mae 🌟🌟 (@emilymaeheller) November 14, 2023