Industry Names React to Kevin Kelly’s Departure from NJPW

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: WWE

In the wake of NJPW’s announcement that Kevin Kelly was no longer with the company, a series of industry names shared their thoughts and well wishes for Kelly in his new pursuits. Rocky Romero, Will Ospreay, Alex Zayne and many others offered statements of support which you can see below.

