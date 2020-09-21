Kevin Kelly Gives Update on NJPW G1 30 Climax’s English Commentary

For those of you who have been waiting for the Engish commentary for the NJPW G1 Climax 30, Kevin Kelly has an update. The first two nights do not yet have English commentary tracks, meaning fans could only watch with the Japanese broadcast team’s commentary work.

Kelly posted to Twitter to note that the first two nights have now been recorded and should be up in a day or two. He added that commentary will be recorded with himself and Rocky Romero until the final three nights, when they will be live: