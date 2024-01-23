– During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW broadcaster Kevin Kelly discussed wrestler Daniel Garcia, and how Tony Khan is very high on the 25-year-old talent and looking to keep him under the AEW banner. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Kelly on Daniel Garcia: “I love the kid. He’s in a contract year. He knows that this is a time for him to really prove he can make a lot of money be a valuable asset in the world of professional wrestling. I know that Tony Khan loves him. I know that Tony Khan is going to do whatever he could to keep him. I don’t think that’s the question. I think it’s, ‘How much am I worth? Where do you see me now? Where does AEW see me for the next three to five years?’”

On Garcia proving that he’s a good investment: “That’s interesting. It’s not a matter of coasting, it’s a matter of working hard and running through the tape so when I do cross that finish line of this year, I’ve shown you everything I possibly can and I want to make you convinced that investing in me in the future is the best way to go. I think Daniel Garcia is re-writing the book on that.”

Daniel Garcia will be in action on this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. He’ll be teaming with FTR in a six-man tag team bout against House of Black. The show will air live on TNT on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm EST. It’s being held at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA.