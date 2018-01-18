Kevin Kelly Was Terrified During Steve Austin/Brian Pillman Angle, Talks Interactions With Rock

– Kevin Kelly spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and recalled the infamous Brian Pillman/Steve Austin “loaded gun” angle and more. Highlights are below:

On how the Pillman/Austin angle was intended to be: “It certainly didn’t start out that way [infamous]. I went to Cincinnati, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati, to interview Brian Pillman, who was recovering from the leg injury caused by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Of course, Austin had said he was going to interrupt the proceeds, show up, and Pillman decided to arm himself to make sure safety first. Well, of course the lights go off and gunshots are ringing out through the house, I’m panic-stricken and I’m diving under chairs. We got into a lot of trouble with that with USA (Network), but it was a lot of fun in hindsight. In the moment, I was scared to death. But the fact that, now over 20 years later people still remember that and talk about it, I guess it really did have a big impact on a lot of folks. It was a wild time, though, no doubt.”

On his interactions with the Rock during the Attitude Era: “It’s like the Pillman thing. My interaction with The Rock, it’s just iconic moments. Now I see he’s making about $20 million a picture, I helped get him over. It was because of me,” Kelly said facetiously. “I went into every interview with The Rock, we were friends, we knew each other before he started because I was friends with his father in Florida and we both sort of came up together. I was there from his first match in WWF on to the heights of becoming the champion and everything that he’s done. It’s just so fun to be remembered like that. Now, my kids who were not alive when that was going on, I go back and show them YouTube clips like here’s what dad did. ‘Wait that’s Dwayne Johnson?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah! That’s my pal, that’s my guy.'”