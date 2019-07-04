Kevin Kelly on WWE Being in a Creative Lull, AEW Bringing More Competition to the Business, NJPW Bringing the G1 Climax to the US

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed NJPW English broadcaster Kevin Kelly about the upcoming G1 Climax tournament, his thoughts on AEW, more competition in wrestling, WWE being in a creative lull, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Kevin Kelly on calling the G1 Climax: “In the words of The Rock, I certainly know my role. I love having the ability to call these matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s a dream come true.”

Kelly on NJPW bringing the G1 Climax to the US: “All the rumors you hear about Japanese culture and Japanese business, they’re all true when it comes to be slow to decide. They are not quick to act. They don’t fly by the seat of their pants. They take a long time to contemplate an issue and will not move forward until they have all the information and mull it over. It speaks to how important the G1 Climax is and what it means for American fans that they actually went ahead and did it. To have the G1 Climax kick off in Dallas on July the 6th. It’s exactly what fans have been dreaming of and getting to see. How many fans do you know now who make plans to go to the Tokyo Dome? ‘I can’t wait to see Wrestle Kingdom. I can’t wait to see the G1 Finals in the Budokan. We’re kicking this off in America. We’re taking one of the dates that would be an automatic sellout for New Japan Pro Wrestling and giving it to the fans in Dallas on the first night. And we’re giving them Tanahashi versus Okada. It has everything a wrestling fan could want, and I think the significance of this can’t be understated.”

Kelly on the lineups for Blocks A and B: “There needed to be some change and did it. The controversial one is Minoru Suzuki, but I get it. They want a younger tournament. They want the most physical tournament they can get. And they brought in new stars. We’re going to have a more global flavor than ever before. When you even look at Kenta, there may be more fans that know him in the United States from his WWE run more than in Pro Wrestling NOAH all those years even though his best work was there. I think there will be more eyes with Jon Moxley at the top of the list, who will add a significant amount of buzz and viewership and all those different things to every night of the tournament. It begins on July 6th on AXS TV live with Tanahashi versus Okada, which is the greatest rivalry we’ve seen in this generation.”

Kevin Kelly on the Twitter feud between Will Ospreay and Seth Rollins: “I wish there was a way we can put it in the ring with the two to settle it, but I think Seth’s boss might not like that idea. Both guys are very similar. Not just in how physically gifted they are and talented they are as pro wrestlers. But also they are just two great stand-up guys. They are guys you would have in your own home for dinner and feel comfortable having them sit with your family. They are true ambassadors for the companies they represent. And if Seth worked for New Japan and Will was in WWE, they would be having the exact same argument. The same debate because that is who those guys are. They are proud of their talents and abilities, but also proud of who they work for.”

Kevin Kelly on the issue of the bumps Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito take against each other: “It’s a double-edge sword. The surest way to protect Naito and Ibushi is not book them to wrestle each other because for whatever reason they like doing that kind of match to each other. They love having the one upmanship and the crowd’s hearts in their throats and everybody fearing the next move is going to end one of their careers. For whatever reason they like having that type of match with each other, different than other pairing or rivalry. The truest way is not having compete against one another. Does that deny the fans? To a certain extent, yes. Then where do you draw that line. It becomes well this is dangerous and that is dangerous. It’s all dangerous. It’s pro wrestling. There isn’t anybody who can say the risks in a Will Ospreay versus Shingo match will be different than the risks involved in Will Ospreay versus Lance Archer in the G1 meeting in Dallas on July the 6th. They are physical, intense, competitive athletes who are physically gifted and are able to do things that guys like you, me, and everybody else could only dream of. I think where the promotions can run into problems is saying, ‘We’re going to legislate what’s going to happen in the ring. Then you wind up with the scenario well where do you draw the line? Then you would have to cut it all out because it’s pro wrestling. I think the easiest way is to just make sure Ibushi and Naito are on opposite sides of the block. I have a feeling this will not be the last time they meet. They could meet in the finals of the G1.”

Kevin Kelly on AEW and why more wrestling is a good thing: “They are able to train, take care of their bodies. They can do what they need to do to compete at a high level and be successful. … It’s not a matter of competition. Think about it in terms of the viewership of the end of the ‘Attitude Era.’ Seven million fewer people watching wrestling on Monday nights than were back then. Where did those people go? Were they taken up in The Rapture? They are still out there. They just found something else to do. Maybe some of those will come back. When one company is really starting to drive the ball and get people talking again and get them motivated, I think it’s good as a whole And if it wakes up WWE from whatever slumber they’re in, creatively or otherwise. They are certainly not hurting for money. They are just in a lull right now creatively. It’s going to be great for everyone. The more the merrier as long as it’s a good company. If AEW decides they want to have serious matches and great wrestling action and put that on television in a competitive fun atmosphere and bringing more people to the table and not have to be repelled like they had to do in the mid-2000’s where you had to watch through a peephole, then I think it will be good. Good for everybody.”