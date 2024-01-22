Kevin Kelly Warns Against Rushing Kazuchika Okada To Weekly TV

Kazuchika Okada is set to leave New Japan Pro Wresting after his contact expires at the end of the month. He has yet to announce any decision about his future in wrestling beyond that. Wherever he goes, former NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly noted in an interview with Wrestling Observer Live (via Fightful) that the company that hires Okada needs to take its time bringing him to weekly TV.

He said: “With him, the simpler the better. The idea that Okada is a larger-than-life star and I think how the producers choose to present him. If you put him out in segment one, middle of the ring to open a show, it might not come off that well. If it’s got other people around and he can feel more comfortable in that kind of setting, let’s find out where he’s most comfortable. Let’s put him in that and let’s expand over time. I don’t want to freak him out and hurt his confidence. This is a guy in Okada, who I’ve never seen lack for confidence. No matter the situation, no matter what’s up against him, he can do it all. I’m sure he’ll get good enough to be able to stand center-ring and hold a segment one promo down and be able to hit it out of the park. I want to get him there slowly, I’m not in any rush. I want to get him over and I want to make sure everybody knows this guy is the real deal. I would use other people’s voices. I would have people who have wrestled him. I would have people who know him say, ‘This guy is awesome and everything in this company has changed now because he’s here.’ That’s really all you need to say. Let the pictures tell the story, commission the footage from New Japan, show the highlights and major moments. Show his incredible athleticism, let’s tell this guy’s story over and over again. Then you make the first match a big deal. You can do it. There’s no rush. You don’t have to rush this guy on TV, no matter who it is. We don’t know where he’s going to wind up or what he’d going to be doing. My advice would be; don’t rush, take your time, let him get comfortable, and let’s make it a home run because he’s worth it.“