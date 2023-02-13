Kevin Kiley On Being Paired With The Miz in WWE: ‘He Was Always Good To Me’

Kevin Kiley was Alex Riley in WWE, and he recently recalled being teamed up with The Miz during that time. Kiley looked back at his time in the company during his interview with PW Mania, and some highlights are below:

On getting into wrestling: “It was something that my friend and I used to watch and I just gravitated towards it. I was a football player and an athlete overall. Professional wrestling was athletics, and entertainment combined into one. I loved the product and I loved what they were doing… I always watched it, but I didn’t know if I had the courage to take that opportunity. It’s different than just playing sports, and the truth is, I didn’t know if I would be able to do it. I didn’t know if I was going to be one of those people to be talented enough to pull it off.”

On being paired with The Miz: “I didn’t know if I was going to be that good. I just tried to take it one day at a time, and as cuts came and I was still there, they gave me an opportunity with The Miz… It was a huge opportunity to be put with a guy who was that talented. We played off each other very well, and I even got a spot on WrestleMania because of it. When I was put on NXT, I thought I was doing pretty well. We just got paired up naturally and it was great. He’s a really good guy, has a good heart, and was always good to me.”