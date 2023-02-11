Kevin Kiley Praises EC3’s Intelligence, Thinks Control Your Narrative Is A Deep Message

In an interview with PWMania, Kevin Kiley praised his NWA Nuff Said opponent EC3 and spoke about the ‘deep message’ of EC3’s ‘Control Your Narrative’. Here are highlights:

On his return match with EC3: “It was something I always wanted to do. I was always trying to come back at some point. COVID really screwed a lot up, that was a space in time where I really had to focus on my family. Tyrus and I have always been pretty good friends. He did a podcast and asked me to be on it, and we started reconnecting again that way. Trevor Murdoch was there, Aron Stevens, EC3, and I kind of found a little bit of a family again. It was the logical next step for me to re-integrate into the business, and just re-integrate into the world again. With EC3, he’s a really intelligent guy.”

On Control Your Narrative: “By looking at his work, what he talks about and speaks about, it’s a deep message. Control Your Narrative. Be in control of your life. Be in control of your story,” says Kiley. “We all are stories at the end of the day, and sometimes if we’re not careful, we become the stories the world tries to tell us to be, but we’re not. We tell the stories that we tell ourselves that we are with positive thoughts and positive thinking.”

“Now, if you’re out there to control my narrative, that’s another issue,” states Kiley. “That’s just not going to happen. I’m going to control my own narrative, and he will control his. When I saw his work, I was really impressed with it. This is a great opportunity for me to step back into the business with someone that I’m kind of on the same wavelength with.

On his future goals: “I don’t know. This is my first televised match in six and a half years. I’m going to go out there and just do the best I can with these guys. They have been performing for a long time and they haven’t stopped. I had to step away because I had some family issues going on, along with some other issues going on. I just really needed to take a break. Now, I’m back. I’m getting myself back into the world, and back into life, and this is the next step for me. I just hope to be the best I can be and generate a lot of money, and attention, for whoever I’m working with.”