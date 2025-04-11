Kevin Knight Says AEW Dynasty Match With Will Ospreay Was a ‘Validating Moment’

Kevin Knight battled Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, and he says the match was a moment that felt validating for his career. Ospreay defeated Knight in an Owen Hart Cup match and Knight told Adrian Hernandez in a new interview what the bout meant for him.

“Another validating moment for me in my career,” Knight said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I just kept telling myself this is what we asked for, this is what we prayed for, this what we prepared for.”

He continued, “So there was no pressure on me because this is exactly what I wanted. To be on the biggest stage against one of the best in the world, to test my manhood, to test my strength … to see where I really stand in this wrestling business, one-on-one, it wasn’t a multi-man, it wasn’t a tag team match, it was mono e mono and unfortunately I didn’t come out with the win but I feel like I stacked up great against one of the best, if not the best in the world.”

Knight signed with AEW at the end of March.