Kevin Knight Says His Arrival In AEW Happened ‘So Fast’

Kevin Knight recently reflected on the whirlwind week that involved his AEW signing. Knight made his debut for the company on the March 29th episode of Collection and signed with the company soon after. He then faced Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, replacing Jay White who had been injured. Knight spoke with Pep Talks for a new interview and spoke about the time after his signing.

“Man, everything happened so fast,” Knight said (per Fightful). “Like a blink of an eye, I was wrestling AR Fox on Ring Of Honor, and then soon, I get brought up to wrestle Jay on a Collision. Then in the following week, we had announced that I’m wrestling on the pay-per-view. So it’s like things happen like this. So I think it was just a tribute just to how hard I’ve worked and just the work that I put in because opportunity and preparation makes success.”

He continued, “So I feel like I’ve always been preparing for this moment. I just had an opportunity to be successful. So it was just putting all my work out there, throwing it at the wall, giving Will everything I had, giving the city of Philadelphia everything I had. You bring good energy to Philadelphia, they’re going to give it right back to you tenfold. So the environment was amazing. Will is obviously amazing in his own right. So it’s just a matter of proving that I can keep up with the best in the world. So it was it was a validating experience for sure.”