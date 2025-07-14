Kevin Knight Believes JetSpeed Deserves A Tag Title Rematch

Following the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW All In this past weekend, Kevin Knight of JetSpeed believes he and his partner, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, are owed a rematch.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) retained their titles in a three-way match after pinning Christian Cage. Speaking on Mike Bailey’s latest vlog (per Fightful), Knight made his case for another opportunity.

“Honestly, we didn’t lose that match. We didn’t get pinned,” Knight said. “So I feel in good spirits because we gave them the fight. Christian and Nick (Wayne) is no longer a thing. So I think the tag division is still wide open for us to get a rematch at least.”