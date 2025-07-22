Kevin Knight Challenges Gabe Kidd To A Match Anywhere

AEW’s Kevin Knight recently spoke to Fightful and addressed his long-running rivalry with NJPW’s Gabe Kidd. Here is what he had to say:

“Oh, just like you said, I live with Gabe for a number of years, so I know exactly who he is, where he comes from and what he represents. Honestly, me personally, that energy, that statement doesn’t scare me not one bit. Salute to him for having a good match at the beginning of the year and him doing this thing. But I think he’s got his britches a little too tight. I don’t know. I think Gabe is a wonderful human being. He’s a sweet kid, just like how he is, just like his last name says. But I don’t think he believes what he says and if I’m the idiot, why does he keep showing up to AEW like he does? So if he got a problem with the Jet, we can settle this in Japan. I just went to Mexico. I was there. I didn’t see him pulling up. We got Forbidden Door coming up. We got the States. Anywhere he want to settle this score. He’s the Global Champion. So he should meet me anywhere.”