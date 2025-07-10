Kevin Knight On Competing At AEW All In: Texas, Teaming With Mike Bailey

Kevin Knight recently reflected on teaming with Mike Bailey as JetSpeed ahead of their match at AEW All In: Texas. JetSpeed will be battling The Hurt Syndicate and The Patriachy for the Hurt Syndicate’s AEW World Tag Team Championships at Saturday’s PPV, and Knight spoke with PWInsider promoting the show. You can see the highlights below:

On how he’s feeling after his win over Shelton Benjamin: “Physically, spiritually, mentally… I’m feeling great. That win over Shelton let The Hurt Syndicate know they can’t take me and Speedball lightly. And Christian, after seeing his ‘son’ Nick Wayne take an L too, I’m sure he’s not as confident as he wants to be.”

On his initial reaction to the pairing with Bailey: “My first thought? I don’t have to be on the receiving end of Speedball’s kicks anymore. [laughs] We amplify each other’s strengths. We’re both still fresh and hungry. We know how great we are — now it’s about showing the world.”

On training with Nick Wayne: “I never met Buddy. He passed a couple years before I got there. But Nick and I trained together. We pushed each other. Years later, we met again in Best of the Super Juniors, where he was the champ. Full circle.”

On preferring to compete at big events: “I come more alive in big moments. I’ve done the first Forbidden Door, Wrestle Kingdom, Arena Mexico — when the lights are bright, Jet shines. There’s no second-guessing. I’m going in full throttle… After rocking a stadium, it takes 30 minutes to settle back down. You go from all that energy back to the locker room… it’s wild.”

On how his run in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament helped him improve: “Katsuyori Shibata always told us: repetition, repetition. 13 matches in three weeks? You get the reps, you improve, you build confidence. I feel like I’ve been there before, even if it’s a new opponent.”

On the supper from the fans: “They remind me of moments I’ve forgotten. They’ve given me so much — the least I can do is give them the same joy that wrestling gave me as a kid.”

On competing at AEW All In: Texas:“This is the biggest AEW show on U.S. soil. The stories, the matches, the atmosphere — it’s the best wrestling in the world. You gotta be there.”