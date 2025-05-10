Kevin Knight Discusses Teaming With Mike Bailey in AEW

– During a recent interview with Pep Talks, AEW star Kevin Knight discussed his tag team with Speedball Mike Bailey, and what fans can expect from it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Knight what to expect from his alliance with Speedball Mike Bailey: “Man, you can expect action, fast-paced action. Look here, we over there. Jetspeed Mach 10, what I like to call this, is here to shake up the tag team division. I felt like we were bringing a lot of different variety, a different flavor to the roster, but to this division, man. I can say that I’m so thankful that Speedball is my partner, because I would hate to be on the receiving end of those kicks, because I have before. Man, those things sting.”

On what they can do as a tag team: “So whenever I see him putting in the work on EVPs or Ricochet or Okada, just as it was a couple of days ago, I’m happy. It’s a smile on my face. So you can expect Jet Speed Mach 10 to come in and run the division. Whenever we get back together, I got to leave for a little bit, but man, that’s not going to stop the connection. So looking forward to what we can do in this division. I think it’s wide open for us.”