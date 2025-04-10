wrestling / News
Kevin Knight Weighs In On Facing NJPW Alumni In First Two Matches For AEW
April 10, 2025 | Posted by
‘Kevin Knight has had a couple of matches now as an AEW star, and he looked back at his first battles there in a new interview. Knight spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and talked about facing Jey White and Will Ospreay in his first two matches a contracted AEW star.
“It’s like as I was coming into New Japan, they were kinda making their way out, so we never really cross paths,” Knight said of battling the two. “So it’s kinda ironic that my first two within the company was against two former leaders in the New Japan realm, so it’s kinda like full circle moment. So it was a great moment these last couple of days.”
Knight will be part of the NJPW Battle Of The Super Juniors this year.
