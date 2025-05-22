– As previously reported, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd says his presence in AEW, a company he has openly criticized heavily in the past, is not because he’s working for AEW. According to Kidd, he’s working for Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, not AEW. Former NJPW wrestler, and current AEW roster member, Kevin Knight took to social media to comment on Gabe Kidd appearing in AEW.

Kevin Knight wrote about Gabe Kidd, “The guy is going to a company he ‘hates’ to be someone’s lackey and I’m the idiot? Oh okay The jokes write themselves…”

Additionally, during his recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp earlier this week, Kidd slammed Knight, calling the wrestler a “f***ing idiot” for signing contracts with both AEW and New Japan.

