Kevin Knight Says Mercedes Mone Is ‘Like the Beyonce Of Wrestling’

Kevin Knight is a big fan of Mercedes Mone, and is looking forward to what she brings to indy wrestling when she returns to the ring. Mone is currently out of action with an injury that she suffered at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in May, and Knight spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about looking forward to what she does next. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his experiences with Mone: “I never got to have a full conversation with yet. I’ve only met her twice, and that was just saying ‘hey’ in passing. I don’t like to bother people backstage. They got something going on, I just let them do their thing, and I’m focusing on my match anyway.”

On what Mone brings to wrestling: “I’m excited to see the things that she’ll bring to the independent world, to the New Japan/STARDOM world because she’s literally like the Beyoncé of wrestling. Wherever she goes, her fans are following, so it’s gonna sell out everywhere. So it’s only good business in my opinion. I’m excited to see how see does things on her own.”