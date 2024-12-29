Kevin Knight’s NJPW Contract Reportedly Set To Expire Soon

– Fightful Select has an update on the contract of current reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kevin Knight. According to the report, Knight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) contract will expire within the next few days. He currently co-holds the junior heavyweight tag team titles with Intergalactic Jet Setters tag team partner, Kushida.

Per the report, NJPW is said to be interesting in keeping Knight, and contract negotiations are expected to begin soon. Additionally, Knight’s contract status has reportedly been brought up in major American wrestling promotions in recent months.

Knight has also made appearances in TNA Wrestling earlier this year. The wrestler has reportedly received significant praise from other talents in TNA and NJPW, and he there’s said to be interest in him from other promotions outside of TNA and New Japan.

Kevin Knight currently scheduled to defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles with Kushida at Wrestle Kingdom later this week. They will defend the titles against the Ichiban Sweet Boys, Catch 2/2, and the Bullet Club War Dogs in a Four-Way Tokyo Terror Ladder Match on Saturday, January 4. The event will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. It will stream live on NJPW World.