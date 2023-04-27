Kevin Knight On His Partnership With KUSHIDA, Was Surprised By It At First

Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA are teaming up to try and capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, and Knight recently discussed the partnership. Knight spoke with NJPW ahead of the match at Road to Wrestling Dontaku on April 27th, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his teaming with KUSHIDA: “Well, it caught me by surprise a little bit. At first Clark Connors and I were talking about teaming… you see what happened, now he’s in BULLET CLUB, so I think that ship has sailed. But when KUSHIDA suggested that we team, I had so many ideas, and I knew that we would work well instantly, He’s always made me feel comfortable, always good to me.”

On finding himself in the team: “You know, when you’re a Young Lion it’s all pith and vinegar, just straight fire. I was wrestling the whole time thinking of (Katsuyori) Shibata’s voice in my head going ‘go, go, go,'” Knight explained. “There was no time to take a breath and express myself as a personality. Now I have a boost of confidence and take some time to show the people who I am. I can’t wait to see how much it grows from here on out.”