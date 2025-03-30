Kevin Knight Reacts To AEW Collision Match In Post-Show Promo

Kevin Knight is newly All Elite, and he cut a promo following his match on last night’s AEW Collision. As noted, Knight was confirmed as having signed with the company following his loss to Jay White on Saturday’s show. An AEW digital exclusive saw him comment on the bout and White, noting that he’s just getting started.

“Jay White, you got me tonight,” Knight said (per Fightful). “You got me. I respect that. Not only do I respect your work, I respect what you about to do in that tournament. I hope you’re going to win the whole thing because just know tonight you felt the Jet. Not only did you feel it, the rest of All Elite Wrestling did. The locker room and everybody in the office saw what the Jet was capable of tonight.”

He continued, “So tonight, I may not have got the W, But next week, when the Jet comes back, and the next week, the Jet’s going to keep building that confidence. Not only will I be headlining Collision, I’m going to be headlining Dynamite. I’m going to be headlining pay-per-views all over the country, just how the Jet do. Jay White, I’m going to come up for you and the rest of the locker room to see who can really fly with the Jet, because the Jet is too fly.”