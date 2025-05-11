Kevin Knight Thinks Ricochet Has Been Ducking a Match With Him

Kevin Knight is up for a match with Ricochet, but he says the latter AEW star is “ducking” a singles bout. Knight has had a number of tag team matches with Ricochet but they’ve yet to face off in the ring one-on-one, which Knight weighed in on during an appearance on Pep Talks.

“Man, he says he’s out of this world, but his head is weird,” Knight said (per Fightful). “His head, his hair must be out of this world as well because we can’t seem to find it. But, you know, Ricochet, despite what people may think, he actually is a cool guy. I might be lying. I might be fabricating that. Ricochet, we could definitely get that action in one-on-one. I think he’s been ducking it.”

Knight continued, “He cost us two matches now, two weeks in a row. So I’m not really, too high on Ricochet. So I just can’t wait to get in there and slap that bald head of his and show him who really is out of this world, who really is too fly, who really is not from here. Because he may be, the before, but the jet is the here and now and the future. So we got to hash that out in the ring.”

No word as of yet on when or if Knight might get his match with Ricochet.