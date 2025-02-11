Kevin Knight Sets His Sights On Winning a Singles Title This Year

Kevin Knight says that he’s set winning a singles title this year as one of his big goals. The NJPW star recently spoke with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and during the conversation he was asked about his goals in 2025.

“Future goals? Man, I want to get a shot at some singles gold this year,” Knight said (per Fightful). “Me and KUSHIDA. I feel like we solidified ourselves as a great tag team. I feel like people are waiting to see what I bring to the table as a single competitor. I feel like there’s so much uncovered about ‘The Jet.'”

He continued, “I just want to be able to fully flesh that out and get some time as a singles competitor and just go after whether it’s the IWGP Junior Title, whether it’s the New Japan TV Title, NEVER Openweight, anything. If we’re still working with AEW, ROH TV Title, World Championships, I want them all.”

Knight competed at MLW SuperFight 6 over the weekend, losing a match to KENTA.