Kevin Knight Has Reportedly Spoken With US Companies Amid Free Agency

Kevin Knight is currently a free agent, and he has reportedly spoken with companies in the US since his deal with NJPW expired. It was reported last month that Knight’s contract was set to expire and he is currently a free agent. Fightful Select reports that Knight has spoken with Tony Khan and Rocky Romero for AEW, and that he is talking about a potential new deal with NJPW as well.

Knight has worked tapings for MLW and ROH/AEW since his deal expired, which are both companies he worked with last year while under NJPW contract. He also worked for GCW/JCW, his first appearance there since 2023. Knight has expressed interest in feeling out the potential for WWE interest, though no word if he’s had talks with them.