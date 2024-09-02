Kevin Knight vs. Bobby Fish Added To MLW Fightland TV Tapings

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Kevin Knight and Bobby Fish for upcoming MLW TV tapings in Philadelphia. The tapings happen the same weekend as MLW Fightland at the 2300 Arena.

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Knight at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLAND’24 on Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

Grab tickets at MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster starting at $15.

This highly anticipated bout will be filmed exclusively for a future beIN SPORTS MLW TV broadcast.

Bobby Fish, known for his ornery and relentless fighting style, is coming off a scandalous summer finale alongside his allies BRG and The Andersons. The four united to brutally beat down Paul London, ruining his triumphant homecoming 20 years in the making at Summer of the Beasts this past Thursday. With tensions at an all-time high, Fish is eager to unleash his fury once more, and Kevin Knight is ready to answer the call.

Making his MLW debut, Kevin Knight brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the ring. Knight, an emerging force in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, is nicknamed “The Jet” for his high-octane arsenal and breathtaking athleticism. With signature moves like the Knightfall (crucifix powerbomb) and a devastating spike DDT, Knight is ascending in the wrestling world.

This match is not just about the fight—it’s personal. Fighting in his hometown of Atlanta, Kevin Knight has a point to prove as he looks to make a powerful first impression on the MLW stage. Known for his electrifying performances, Knight is determined to show up and show out in Atlanta.

Atlanta fans are in for a thrilling clash as the veteran Bobby Fish and the rising star Kevin Knight go head-to-head in what promises to be a must-see battle. Don’t miss the action as MLW brings the heat back to Atlanta’s Center Stage!

Get your tickets now at MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, September 14 in Atlanta.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima vs. Mads Krule Krugger

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Knight

The Andersons in action