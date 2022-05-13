Kevin Knight vs. DKC Added To NJPW Capital Collision

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a bonus match between Kevin Knight and DKC for NJPW Capital Collision tomorrow. The match will only be for the fans in attendance, not those watching on FITE. The event happens in Washington DC on May 14.

With the main card already decided for Windy City Riot, one extra bonus match is now set for Washington DC on May 14!

Fans getting to their seats at 6:30PM local time will get to see Kevin Knight take on The DKC. With a recent clash on NJPW STRONG seeing DKC get a submission victory to move to 2-1 against Knight, can the Jet even the score?