Kevin Knight vs. Jake Something Set for This Week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV
– Impact Wrestling has announced the first matchup for this week’s post-Slammiversary fallout edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Kevin Knight will face Jake Something in a singles matchup. You can check out the announcement below.
A new episode of IMPACT! airs on Thursday, July 20 on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
After returning at #Slammiversary, the powerhouse @JakeSomething_ goes head to head with the high-flyer @Jet2Flyy THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9Vj4ZffthC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2023
