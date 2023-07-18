wrestling / News

Kevin Knight vs. Jake Something Set for This Week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the first matchup for this week’s post-Slammiversary fallout edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Kevin Knight will face Jake Something in a singles matchup. You can check out the announcement below.

A new episode of IMPACT! airs on Thursday, July 20 on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

