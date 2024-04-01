Kevin Knight On Who He Wants To Face At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Kevin Knight has a wishlist of potential opponents for this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Knight recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and during the conversation he was asked who his dream opponents for the AEW and NJPW cross-promoted show would be.

“That AEW roster is so deep,” Knight answered (h/t to Fightful). “There are so many names. Just off the top of my head, Top Flight would be a great showing. Darby [Allin]. I would love to go against Darby because we have that history of training together.”

He continued, Of course, the guys that just recently left New Japan. I never got to step in the ring with them. Okada, Ospreay, Jay White. I would love to show them the new generation of New Japan that’s coming in, you know, because we’re here for creating our own opportunities.”

This year’s show does not yet have an announced date or location, though the last two took place in late June.