Kevin Ku Officially Signs With MLW, Set for Spring Debut

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) owner and CEO Court Bauer announced today that New England wrestler Kevin Ku has signed with the promotion. You can check out his announcement tweet below.

Bauer wrote, “The incredibly talented @kevinxku has signed with @MLW. He’s the type of talent that instantly inspires an abundance of ideas for. Look for his debut this spring.” Ku also responded to the news, which you can see below.

Ku was trained by Brian Fury. PWInsider reports that Ku will debut later this April 18 at the Intimidation Games card in Chicago.