Kevin Nash Thinks AEW May Typecast Itself With Use of Blood

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the use of blood and death match spots in AEW. He said the company risks limiting itself to only a certain demographic in the ratings. He said the following:

“I think that what you do when you allow that much blood and that much [of a] spotfest, you paint yourself into a certain demographic that’s going to watch that program. They haven’t grown that audience, and there’s a reason why there not growing the audience while in the meantime, WWE is doing some nice ratings. I know, I’m a homer. I’m a WWE guy, I’m blowing everybody, get my legends deal.“