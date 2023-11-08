Kevin Nash on How AEW Can Stop Recent Leaks From Getting Out

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash spoke about how AEW can take steps to avoid information leaking to wrestling reporters and then online. The company has reportedly had talent meetings in the past about not leaking things to the media.

He said: “I don’t understand that. It’s real simple, I’m going to tell you guys how you do this. You tell two or three people the wrong information and it fucking gets out, you know who the rat is. That’s booking 101. Sit people down and tell them, hey don’t let this get out, but this is what we’re doing. Then if it gets out and you only tell three people, guess what!“