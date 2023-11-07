Kevin Nash Thinks AEW’s Collision Numbers Aren’t A Failure

In a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared his opinion about AEW’s recent viewer numbers and MJF’s capacity to draw an audience (via Wrestling Inc). While AEW’s numbers dipped toward the end of October, particularly around the highly-anticipated MJF vs. Kenny Omega bout, Nash felt that the October 28th show’s ratings were comparatively positive in the larger context. With the episode competing against the World Series and the relatively short promo period for the match itself, Nash believed the audience viewership still spoke to MJF’s draw. You can find a highlight from Nash and watch the full video below.

On the accomplishment of the episode overall: “I was thinking, they still did a half million views. People are such assholes, ‘It was against the World Series,’ and then in the next paragraph the guy goes, ‘It was the least viewed World Series game ever.’ They’ve always got something.”