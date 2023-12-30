Kevin Nash Takes Issue With AEW Showing Empty Seats On TV

Kevin Nash sees a problem in how AEW is presenting its product, namely in how empty seats are being shown on camera. Nash weighed in on the matter on the latest episode of Kliq This and talked about a video of Jim Ross’ entrance at a recent episode of Dynamite in Oklahoma, where you could see empty seats because of how the cameras were shooting Ross. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW cameras showing empty seats: “They showed a thing on Instagram, and I don’t think that they did it for effect, where they brought back JR in Oklahoma City. And JR came down and they showed him, they played his music and down he came the ramp and then they showed … whoever was taking the shot of him, clearly the entire upper deck was wide open, the bottom deck — as I’m looking towards the ramp, so the right-hand side which would be opposite hard camera — the bottom bowl’s not full.”

On the issue with such a production errror: “I think we’re so optically driven that if your show doesn’t look like a cutscene from a video game, it’s like watching a f**king snuff film. I think sometimes the production of AEW is [not good] … I mean to say it f**king lacks opposed to the opposition.”