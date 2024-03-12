– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the report on Sammy Guevara being suspended due to the finish of his recent No DQ Match with Jeff Hardy on AEW Rampage. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Sammy Guevara hitting Jeff Hardy with a finisher after being concussed: “If it was with malice, then yeah he should be suspended. But a botched move is a botched move.”

On AEW’s safety protocols being difficult to take seriously: “I just look at it and I say it’s really hard for me to adhere to the concussion protocol when Darby f**king catapults himself from Mount Olympus through glass onto the concrete floor.”