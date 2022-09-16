Kevin Nash Shares His Opinion On AEW Events And Tony Khan’s Complaints

With AEW at the center of interest after the outbursts both in front of and off-camera over the Labor Day weekend, Kevin Nash took the opportunity to weigh in on the events on his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc). AEW president Tony Khan was not shy about his frustrations at possibly being upstaged by WWE’s Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide happening so close to All Out’s PPV, but Nash disagreed with that perspective.

“Khan took it as like I’ve got money and the WWE went to war,” Nash stated. “I looked at it like ‘You’ve got Sunday dude, what more do you want? And you got Sunday following into a Labor Day.'”

Khan’s own comments were somewhat overshadowed by the CM Punk of it all that day, however. Once the dust settled, rumors started to grow that the whole thing was a work, but Nash took umbrage with that interpretation, stating that he would not accept getting punched in the face as part of a worked storyline. For the full analysis, you can listen to the complete episode below.