Kevin Nash Names Andre the Giant and CM Punk As Opponents He Wishes He Wrestled

In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash named Andre the Giant and CM Punk as two opponents he wished he could have wrestled. Nash actually feuded with Punk in 2011 in WWE, but that eventually led to a match with Triple H, not Punk.

Nash said: “It’s always going to be Andre. […] I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that. You know what, though? I’ve been blessed, man. I went out for 8 or 9 years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don’t have too many [regrets]. I guess maybe a match against Matt Damon [laughs].”

He also noted that in order to have a good match with Andre in spite of physical limitations, he’d spend most of the match selling all of Andre’s moves, which he thinks would be entertaining.