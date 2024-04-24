Kevin Nash Comments On ‘Antiquated’ Oklahoma State Athletic Commission, Thinks Recent Nyla Rose Ruling Was Political

As previously reported, the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission passed a motion to warn AEW over Nyla Rose wrestling at an event in their state. Rose is openly transgender and the OSAC took issue with the fact she listed herself as female. AEW and Tony Khan have supported Rose in the wake of the motion. In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the issue, calling the Commission ‘antiquated’ and said the motion was a political move.

He said: “I think it’s the antiquated commissions that they have,” Nash said. “When wrestling was still considered kayfabe and it was kind of [a] shoot; we used to have, like you’d go in and the commission doctor’s in there and all these guys would walk in, and their blood pressure would be off the f***ing charts. I’ve never seen anybody in my life be told by one of these commission doctors that they couldn’t participate. Because they all knew, as the guy was smoking a cigarette while he did his blood pressure, that it was a work and he wasn’t gonna go out there and do anything. So Oklahoma, because they’ve got the racket still set up, they try to politicize it. They don’t have a box in it for wrestling. But they’re gonna add one … I absolutely do [think it’s political] in Oklahoma.“