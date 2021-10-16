Kevin Nash Apologizes to The Rock for How He Treated Him After Coming Back to WWE in 2002

– It appears WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a nice and positive exchange over Twitter recently, which started after The Rock commented on a recent gym photo Nash shared this week. The Rock initially complimented Nash on his work, writing, “You’re an inspiration my brother. In tremendous shape!!! Holy s***. Way to raise the bar!”

Kevin Nash later responded to The Rock and also apologized for his behavior toward Rock after returning to WWE in 2002. He responded, “Following your lead. You’re work ethic is amazing. You’re filming schedule would kill most mortals but the promotion for your films is the grind. You film and promote at the same time. Sorry I was such a dick to you when I came back in 2002. Just trying to keep my spot.”

In early 2002, Nash returned to WWE as part of the nWo with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall and soon began a feud with The Rock. You can view The Rock and Nash’s exchange below:

