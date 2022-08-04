Kevin Nash Approves Of Recent Changes In WWE Management

In the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on recent management changes in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. Triple H is the new head of creative and talent relations, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the co-CEOs. Here are highlights:

On the new CEOs of WWE: “I think that Nick Khan had aspirations. I think that when he first got there, he had aspirations to either be in charge of a network or in charge of a production company, and now he’s got both those. He’s got a production company, and he’s got streaming, so I think they’ve got the right person in that CEO spot, and then they got Steph as the other one in the co-CEOs.”

On Triple H in charge of creative: “You put the magic that he has, and the creative mind that he has, I think moving forward that it’s going to be a dynamic that does take this company up and forward.”