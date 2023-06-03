Kevin Nash Recalls Arn Anderson’s Reaction To The ‘My Spot’ Parody Segment

On the latest episode of Kliq THIS, Kevin Nash talked about my spot parody segment where he mocked Arn Anderson in WCW. You can check out some highlights below:

On their relationship before and after the segment: “It was great before it was not. It wasn’t great after. As many times as many times as I have apologized.”

On the segment: “But you know what the way almost had to do It was in Pensacola. And it was crazy because it’s the first time I’d ever done anything, and maybe the only time I’d heard anything where the response of the crowd was more like a comedy store than it was a wrestling arena. They didn’t. Was just laughter. It was like, you know like you would that you would pop them. You know, throughout the skit and it was completely different, it was wild to be, you know, in front of 9000 people doing basically stand-up comedy. But just actually just kind of improv because I go watch it, anybody did a parody on anybody. There was a Macho Mads and a couple of things, you know, after that.”

On the receipt he got from Anderson: “They’re saying here the receipt with you there’s a receipt where aren’t fucking drills Me. It’s on tape too, or he comes down, and I’m on the apron or something like that. He drills me. It’s a good receipt. Understandable, I called it even.”