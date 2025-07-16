Kevin Nash Praises Bron Breakker’s Recent Promo, Says He’s Easy To Turn Babyface

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker’s recent promo on WWE Monday Night Raw, where he seemingly stood up to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the July 7th episode. You can check out some highlights below:

On the promo: “I hope that you didn’t notice while f**king Bron Breakker grabbed the microphone that f**king Paul E and Rollins were rolling their eyes behind his back. It’s one of those things, like — if he doesn’t, then you made him look like a dumbass. If he does, then it’s like, ‘Okay.’ But what did we say for f**king how many weeks, We didn’t know if they were gonna bring him on and make him a job guy.”

On Bron’s performance: “I thought Bron did great. I thought Rick Steiner, the young Rick Steiner boy, I thought he was great… And just the fact that he said that, ‘Paul said that I’m gonna be the f**king–‘ basically, the f**king star of the show for the next 10 years, going completely against what f**king Rollins has been saying. I mean, it was great.”

On a potential babyface turn for Breakker: “I think he’s so f**king easy to turn babyface. He’s the best athlete in the f**king building, just from strength and speed. If it was a shoot, I doubt too many f**king people would f**king be able to pin that motherfucker.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kliq This an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.