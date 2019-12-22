wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Cancels Jericho Cruise Appearance Due to Film Commitment
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash announced on his Twitter account that he will no longer be attending the next Chris Jericho Cruise. He won’t be able to make the event due to a movie role commitment. You can check out his statement below.
Kevin Nash wrote, “Would like to express my apologies for having to cancel my attendance on the @IAmJericho cruise. I’ve been cast in a film and my shooting schedule is in conflict with the event. I’ll be on the next one. Party hard enough and I’m sure you’ll forget who was and wasn’t on the ship.”
The Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux will run from January 20 to January 24 next month.
