Kevin Nash Claims He Was Stoned While Filming Who Killed WCW?

– During the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the Who Killed WCW? docuseries on VICE TV. Nash is featured in the docuseries as one of the talking heads speaking about his time in WCW. He also claimed he was “stoned to the ****ing bone” while conducting his interview segments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On people still holding a grudge over WCW and being stoned during his interviews: “Anybody that’s not over it, you know…anyone that holds a grudge to anybody, I don’t know. I’m just not that person…I don’t think I could be more cavalier in this thing…They weren’t paying me that much. I was stoned to the ****ing bone.”

Kevin Nash on Turner Home Entertainment accounting of WCW’s revenue: “I know a lot of people don’t know this, and I know it probably won’t be brought up in this documentary, but if you ever watched a WCW pay-per-view, at the end of it, the last thing was ‘Brought to you by, produced by Turner Home Entertainment.’ So that’s who was getting paid…Our biggest revenue that we had was that, was the pay-per-views. And Turner Home Entertainment got that in their books. We didn’t…as [Brad] Seigel says, we were building up a premium cable channel. And they had to throw this on top of us. So the creative accounting was as much of a problem as anything else was.”