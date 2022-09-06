Kevin Nash Clears Up Twitter ‘Feud’ With Will Ospreay, Says It Wasn’t Directed At Ospreay

Kevin Nash has cleared up his alleged social media “feud” with Will Ospreay, saying it wasn’t intended to be a shot at Ospreay. As you may recall, a fan on Twitter named “Wrestling Banana” (ahh, Twitter users) had tweeted out that Ospreay ” has had more 5-star matches (4) in 1 month than CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle have combined in their entire career (3).” Nash replied to that tweet to say, “How’s his merchandise sales?” which drew a response from Ospreay referencing Nash’s history of quad injuries.

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash noted that the response was not intended to be to Ospreay and took a shot at the Twitter user for trying to start drama.

“Not ‘how are your’ merchandise sales, ‘how’s his’ merchandise sales,” Nash said about how his tweet read (per Wrestling Inc. “That response is to Wrestling Banana. It’s not to Will. Will didn’t make the statement. So I’m in no way saying anything to Will.”

Nash went on to say about Mr. Banana, “You got the narrative, not Will. You’re using Will. It’s bulls**t. I’ve never seen Will work a match in my life.”