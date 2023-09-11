Kevin Nash Shreds The Idea of CM Punk Coming Back To WWE

In a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash was asked about speculation after CM Punk’s firing of a WWE return and reports of Punk’s idea of appearing at Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Nash shared a series of extremely blunt perspectives on the potential for Punk to find a place in WWE, citing previous interactions with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. You can find a few highlights and watch the full podcast below.

On the concept of Punk booking a spot at Royal Rumble: “Please do, motherfucker — because I’ll ask Paul [Triple H] to put me in that bitch. I’ll be on the horn tomorrow to see if we can make that happen. Sucker punch me, skinny fat boy. Short order fucking… I apologize to Waffle House at this point in my career for actually calling him a short order Waffle House cook. My bad. Fuck you, Phil. I always like my wrestlers to have birthing hips.”

On if Punk could have a place in WWE: “Selling that company for $9 billion, what you need on a ship that’s sailing on crystal clear water is some fucking asshole to stir shit. Go back and watch the promo Triple H cuts on him sitting in the chair. It’s fucking gold. Punk, what’s that thing he would give everybody, a pipe job [pipe bomb]? He wanted to give Paul a pipe job, ‘Hey, I’ll give you a pipe job’ or whatever his gimmick was, ‘I have a Pepsi tattoo,’ Paul said, ‘Go fuck yourself’ and beat him. After Taker [Undertaker] beat him. Everybody beats the fucking guy. Thank God he has the Duffy Wrestling League on Heels. I saw him on the last episode, he didn’t have any dialogue. He looked interested in what was going down because there is a LA based entity doing streaming thinking of buying into the DWL. If you’re not watching Heels, you’re not getting a chance to get your CM Punk fill. See what I did there?”

On if WWE has incentive to bring Punk back: “He’s already put himself on the mantle next to Ultimate Warrior. Go shake the ropes, buddy. You’re sucker punching Luke Perry’s son [Jack Perry]. You’re lucky old man Spelling [Aaron Spelling] isn’t around, he’d have you murdered. What’s the upside? It ain’t my company. He obviously doesn’t need the money.”