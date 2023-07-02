– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed CM Punk’s AEW return promo on the premiere episode of Collision last month. There has been some discussion regarding CM Punk removing the microphone flag box from the microphone during the promo. According to Nash, it’s not a big deal and something he liked to do as well. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I actually saw where he took this [the flag] off the microphone. I did it every time I went to the ring at WCW. I hate this f*****g thing on the microphone. I absolutely hate it, I always take it off. It’s not in any form or fashion me trying to make some sort of power move that I don’t work for the company. If you ever see a lead singer of a band go up there, does it say Ticketmaster on the f*****g microphone? You’re doing your s**t, you know?”