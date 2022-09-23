Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said that CM Punk is already tired and injury-prone at age 42 (note that Punk is currently 43), noting that he was wrestling at age 55 and was on the receiving end of Punk making fun of his age during their 2011 feud. He added that overall, Punk had a good run in AEW but that he’s a little bit of a prick, referencing that getting into making work-shoot comments can lead to trouble. Highlights from his comments are below.

On how CM Punk is tired at age 42: “At 42 years old, I mean Phil’s tired. Phil’s tired. He’s beat up. I was in the ring at 55 when he was cutting a promo on me, click, click, I can hear your knees, or LOL thought you were dead. Yeah, that motherfucker is cutting that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old, I guess, in retrospect if I were actually thought about it, oh no, he didn’t lose his shit, that’s toxic fucking shock, he didn’t pull his tampon out, he’s got toxic shock syndrome. I thought about that, I said, motherfucker said, I googled him, forty fucking two. Dude didn’t wrestle for ten fucking years! It’s like a ’75 El Dorado with 102 miles on it. Motherfucker don’t tell me you’re tired. Don’t tell me you’re 75. Shut the fuck up. On top of that, all you guys at AEW, you bunch of dumb motherfuckers. You bunch of dumb motherfuckers. You’re 1099s, you know what that means, you were painting somebodies house, you got into a fight, and they told you, ‘you’re all suspended.’ Wasn’t it after the fucking deal? You guys can’t work that out?”

On his overall view of CM Punk’s AEW run: “I’ve watched Phil come back, I’ve watched everything he did. He made sure that he made everybody before he beat them. He was a pro. He could have went out there, his run got cut, basically, politically he just had too much fucking heat. Deserved. I see a lot of me in him, I’m not gonna speak for him, but he’s a little bit of a prick. I guarantee you, he had his run, he had the number that day of how many shirts they sold I’m sure, so he could throw that in somebody’s face if he had to. He did a good job and then he got hurt, then he came back, I don’t know the specifics. I know the Hangman interview upset him. I think what happens when you start doing that work-shoot shit, because it’s not scripted, you do get a ‘Sunny Days,’ that can wreck somebody’s fucking life at home, and now you’ve taken that step over the line.”

