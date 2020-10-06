wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Co-Starring In New Comedy Chick Fight, Trailer Online

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Nash Malin Akerman Chick Fight

Kevin Nash has a featured role in the upcoming comedy Chick Fight, and the first trailer is online. You can see the trailer below for the film, which stars Bella Thorne, Malin Akerman, Alex Baldwin, Dulcé Sloan, Kevin Connolly, Fortune Feimster, and Nash. Nash plays the role of Ed, a friend of Akerman’s lead character, in the movie.

Directed by Paul Leyden (Come Back to Me) from a script by Joseph Downey, Chick Fight is being released on November 13th in theaters, on Digital and On Demand. It is described as follows:

When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chick Fight, Kevin Nash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading